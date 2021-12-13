Meghalaya Nuggets

Metbah launches ‘Eco Tourism’

NONGSTOIN, Dec 12: Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh inaugurated ‘Eco tourism’ in Nongriat village, West Khasi Hills, which will be run by Nongriat Farmer & Environment Conservation-cum-Tourism Society. The objective of ‘Eco Tourism’ in the area is to showcase the natural beauty of the region and to uplift the tourism sector in the region. Besides the chief guest Metbah Lyngdoh, the inaugural programme was also attended by local MLA Kimfa Marbaniang and officials from Tourism department among others. On the sidelines, the Village Dorbar of Nongriat submitted a memorandum to the Speaker seeking road improvement, healthcare facilities etc. The Speaker, on the other hand, assured to take up the matter with the authority concerned.

Base laid for playground gallery

NONGSTOIN, Dec 12: Nongstoin MLA Macmillan Byrsat has laid the foundation stone for the construction of the ‘RCC covered and opening seating gallery’ at Mawkynjoin playground, Laitkseh in West Khasi Hills. A gala function was held at Laitkseh which was attended by thousands of people, who lauded the contribution to Laitkseh Sport Club. “Since the completion of the playground, we have had no support from government, various chief ministers in the past and MP have given many assurances to improve the playground but it was just a false promise,” Headman of Laitkseh, EK Kharrit, said. Adviser of Laitkseh Sport Club, Gilbert Sangriang said that Laitkseh Sport Club was selected by the All India Football Federation to host the Baby league in 2019. Addressing the gathering, Nongstoin MLA Macmillan Byrsat lauded the effort of the club and its members. He said that out of Rs 1.20 crore that Nongstoin has received, Rs 40 lakh was sanctioned for Laitkseh alone.