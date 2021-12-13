Partition of India a ‘historic mistake’: Farooq Abdullah

NEW DELHI, Dec 13: India’s partition was a historic mistake, and not only Kashmiris but the entire Muslim community had to bear its brunt, National Conference national president Farooq Abdullah said on Monday.

Supporting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement on the country’s partition, Abdullah said had there been no partition, the country would have been more powerful with both the communities co-existing peacefully.

On the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath corridor, Abdullah while interacting with the media on the Parliament premises, said: “It is a good very good step but Prime Minister Narendra Modi should give equal importance to all religions as he is the PM of a country which has many religions.

Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remark on Hindu and Hindutva, Abdullah said: “Religions are never bad. People are.”

Abdullah said he hopes that “Hindu ko asli Hindu banna chahiye” (Hindu should become real Hindu) and follow their religion.

On Sunday, the Defence Minister said the country’s partition on the basis of religion was a “historic mistake.”

He made the observation at the India Gate lawns during the inauguration of ‘Swarnim Vijay Parv’, organised to commemorate the contribution of the armed forces to the liberation of Bangladesh.

IANS