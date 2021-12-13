State fighters win medals in NE martial arts tourney

TURA, Dec 13: Ten fighters belonging to the Meghalaya Pencak Silat Association have done the state proud by winning medals at the 4th Northeast Pencak Silat championship held recently.

A total of 15 fighters from the state had participated in the event which was held from December 10 to 12 at Jorhat in neighbouring Assam in which ten of the participants were able to bag various category medals.

Among thjose who won medals include Beamsant B Marak (Gold), Chuangchi A Sangma (Silver), Sengkubirth B Marak (Silver), Moonmoon Rabha (Silver), Karimcheang A Sangma (Bronze), Walsame A Sangma (Bronze), Jaksalarimchi T Sangma (Bronze), Tengsal A Sangma (Bronze), Sengsam B Marak (Bronze) and Indobiusbirth N Marak (Bronze).

Others who also participated in the event included, Asher A Sangma, Aganbilra A Sangma, Alphonse Momin, Rapse N Sangma and Brohamwel B Marak. The delegation from the state was led by Team Manager Eddy D Marak and Coach Elbiston M.