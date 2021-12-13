BSF celebrates 50th year of Independence of Bangladesh

SHILLONG, Dec 13: The Border Security Force (BSF) is organizing series of events to mark the 50th Year of Independence of Bangladesh and to highlight the contribution made by BSF in 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

As part of the initiative, a “Joint Cultural Programme” with Bangladesh was conducted today at ICP Dawki under Meghalaya Frontier. The Purpose of organizing all such friendly events is to remember Mukti Yodha of both sides who fought for the cause and enhance co-operation and good will between the two countries.

During the event, facilitation of war Veterans, performance of renowned Troupes from Bangladesh and India, experience sharing by war veterans have been conducted in presence of approx. Five hundred local people from both countries, eminent personalities and state dignitaries along with senior officials of BSF. The programme was a huge success duly appreciated and applauded by one and all.

Such events on the border will further boost the spirit of amity and confidence among the border populace on both sides of the international boundary.