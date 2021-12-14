Virat Kohli to miss South Africa ODI series: Report

NEW DELHI, Dec 14: India’s star batter Virat Kohli may skip the forthcoming ODI series against South Africa, report said.

While injured Rohit Sharma will miss the Tests in South Africa, the ODIs after that will see Kohli being unavailable for the Indian team.

It is learnt that Kohli has already informed the BCCI about his decision.

India and South Africa will play three ODIs after the Test series.

As per a TOI report, “Kohli is going to miss the ODIs as he is taking time off to celebrate his daughter Vamika’s first birthday. Vamika was born on January 11 last year and Kohli is planning a holiday with his family after the conclusion of the Test series.”

Last year, when Vamika was born, Kohli had gone on paternity leave after the first Test in Australia in Adelaide. India had lost that game before the stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane led the side to a historic series win against Australia.

The final Test of the tour will be begin on January 11 with the ODIs set to commence from 19. The ODI squad is yet to be announced for the series.

IANS