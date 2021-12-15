JOWAI, Dec 15: A Video song entitled ‘Beyond the call of duty: A tributes to police personnel, was launched in Jowai on Wednesday.

Christmas is a time when we all want to be with our families, with our near and dear ones, with our loved ones. But for many Police Personnel it is a time where they have to perform extra duties to ensure that people enjoy the festival- the Christmas season in peace.

Many of the Police Personnel are unable to be with their families, yet they are happy to work and go beyond their call of duty to ensure a peaceful Christmas celebration. Many Police Personnel celebrate Christmas with the larger Meghalaya Police Family.

This video song which was also posted in Youtube is dedicated to all the police personnel who are unable to be with their families at Christmas time this year.

The Video is a collaborative production of West Jaintia Hills District Executive Force, Ri Bhoi District Executive Force, 3rd Battalion Meghalaya Police, Sahbsein and 6th Battalion Meghalaya Police, Umran.

Bikram D Marak, Superintendent of Police, West Jaintia Hills District released the video today in Jowai.

“We are grateful to the Deputy Commissioners of Ri-Bhoi district and West Jaintia Hills district who have always supported our community outreach programmes and our personnel”, said Marak adding that he along with the Commandants of 6th and 3rd Battalion, Lakador Syiem and Chemphang Syrti respectively are thankful to all the police personnel of Meghalaya Police for their dedication and devotion to duty.

He requested the viewers to like share the video and also wishes the people of the state ‘Merry Christmas and Happy New Year’

Marak also urged the people to celebrate Christmas responsively with covid 19 protocol so that everyone is safe from the pandemic