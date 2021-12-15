CBI arrests another railway official in ‘bribery’ case

GUWAHATI, Dec 15: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested another railway official during an ongoing investigation in an alleged bribery case, an official statement informed on Wednesday.

The investigation agency arrested V.K. Upadhyay, chief engineer (electrical) of railway after his role in the case came to light during investigation of another arrested accused, Ranjit Kumar Borah, deputy chief electrical engineer (coaching) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), Maligaon here, who was caught receiving a bribe of Rs 15 lakh from an employee of a Patna-based private company.

The other arrested accused are Chintan Jain, director of Sun Shine Devices Private Limited, Patna, and his employee, Niraj Kumar.

“Searches were conducted at nine locations including at Guwahati, Patna and Noida, etc, on the premises of the accused which led to recovery of Rs 2.19 crore (approx) and several incriminating documents. Out of this, cash of Rs 2.13 crore (approx) along with details of three flats in Noida were found on the premises of the chief engineer (electrical),” the statement said.

“Cash of Rs 6 lakh (approx) along with details of six flats in the name of the deputy chief engineer and his family members, including at Guwahati, were found on the premises of the deputy chief electrical engineer,” it said.

“The arrested accused were produced on Wednesday before the competent court here,” it added.

Cases were registered on Tuesday against the deputy chief engineer; director of the company, his employee and other unknown public servants and private persons.

“It was alleged that the public servant, while posted earlier as deputy chief electrical engineer (construction) in NFR, had obtained two immovable properties (benami flats) as alleged illegal gratification from the director of the private company,” the statement further said.

Besides, it was alleged that the accused (deputy chief electrical engineer) demanded a bribe of Rs 2.10 crore from the private persons in lieu of two benami flats for extending undue benefits to him in past and also assured to extend undue favour in future as well.

“It was also alleged that the private person started transferring the bribe money to the public servant in instalments,” the statement said.