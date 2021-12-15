GSU raises mobile tower issue with official

TURA, Dec 15: The Garo Students Union (GSU) from Moheskola in South Garo Hills has urged the authorities of the Jio mobile company to make functional its mobile towers located at Upper Nekora and Upper Pasgaon which have already been set up recently.

In its appeal to the Manager of Reliance Jio at Araimile in Tura, the union said that due to the towers which are yet to be made functional, the people from the two villages especially the students, are suffering on account of unavailability of network to continue their learning.

Stating that the towers, once functional would greatly ease the sufferings of the people, the union urged the official to look into the matter at the earliest.