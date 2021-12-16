Akhilesh seeks Union Minister Teni’s dismissal

Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 16 : Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has demanded dismissal of Union Minister of state for home affairs, Ajay Misra Teni, after the SIT report said that the Lakhimpur Kheri incident was ‘well planned.’

Talking to reporters on his Vijay Yatra for the second consecutive day in Jaunpur, Akhilesh said, “Truth has been exposed and now it has become clear that as a part of a conspiracy, the people associated with the BJP had killed the farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri by crushing them. If the BJP has morality left, it should immediately sack the minister who is also an accused in the case.”

He also condemned the manner in which Ajay Misra Teni misbehaved with journalists in Lakhimpur on Wednesday evening.

Targeting the BJP in his public meetings during the yatra, Akhilesh said that desperation of the BJP was increasing as the Assembly polls were inching closer. Fear of defeat was compelling the BJP to bring the leaders from other states in the state.

He said that the huge turnout of people in Vijay Yatra has made it clear that the bicycle (SP poll symbol) is going to throw out the bull and bulldozer from the state.

The reference to the bull is about stray cattle destroying crops and the bulldozer reference is to the state government demolishing properties of accused persons at will.

Talking about inflation and unemployment, Akhilesh said that profit of petroleum oil companies has increased over 600 per cent in the past three months, but instead of giving any relief to poor, the government is busy in boosting the exchequer of wealthier people. Promises to double the income of farmers have proved to be a lie while inflation has doubled in the BJP rule, alleged Akhilesh.

He said that increasing resentment and upcoming elections have compelled the BJP to withdraw three farm laws.

Akhilesh promised justice for all, job opportunities and action against law-breakers without discrimination. (IANS)