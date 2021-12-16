BJP leader asks govt not to issue SOPs for Xmas

SHILLONG, Dec 15: After Congress appeal for allowing Christmas celebrations including carols, BJP leader Rocky Hek has now asked the state government not to issue any protocol for Christmas festival.

Stating that the Government is issuing protocols for Christmas thereby not allowing carols and rallies during the festive season, the BJP leader said, “The Cherry Blossom Festival was held amidst huge crowd and all the permissions were given. So why is the government issuing protocols and not allowing carols during the festive season,” he added.