Martyrs of Bangladesh liberation war remembered by BSF on 50th occasion

TURA, Dec 16: The occasion of 50 years of the end of the Bangladesh Liberation War and the victory of the Indian troops against Pakistan way back in 1971 was on Thursday celebrated by the 100 Bn BSF under SHQ Tura, Meghalaya Frontier at Kilapara War Memorial in Dalu of West Garo Hills.

The occasion was observed with the paying of homage to the martyrs of the liberation war by Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Tura Sector Alok Kumar Singh and Officiating Commandant 100 Bn BSF S K Guleria with the laying of wreaths and bouquets at the memorial erected for the purpose.

The occasion was also marked by the presentation of a Guard of Honour to the martyrs while other BSF officials and civilians also paid their respect at the memorial.