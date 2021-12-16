Ministers, MPs from NE show solidarity for enhanced industrial policy

GUWAHATI, Dec 16: Union ministers and MPs from the Northeast called for an enhanced industrial policy to catapult the region to a higher growth trajectory.

An interactive session with central ministers and MPs from the Northeast was organised in New Delhi on Wednesday by industry chamber, FINER, in association with the North East MP Forum, to deliberate on the policy dispensation and development initiatives required for the region, a statement issued here said.

Speaking at the session, Union minister and chairman of the North East MP Forum, Kiren Rijiju said he understood the growing need for a new and better policy and its impact on the growth of the region.

He further assured commitment and support of the MP Forum to push for a better policy which is on the anvil.

As many as 26 MPs of the Northeast, cutting across party lines, were present at the session.

Principal secretary of Assam industry department, K.K Dwivedi said that for the region to regain its earlier glory it was imperative to have a level playing field with special economic packages and special policies which could generate employment and increase per capita income.

Earlier, FINER president Pabitra Buragohain said it was important to revisit the challenges and opportunities of the region and, through a common platform, take up issues which are significant and relevant to growth and development of the region.

He also said that it was imperative to expedite infrastructure and connectivity work and address the issues of border points to make the Act East Policy a reality.

The meeting further delved and discussed on creating a consensus to urge for a new industrial policy with enhanced incentives for minimum 10 years, additional incentives for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector and ease out transportation bottlenecks and develop waterways to spur trade with South Asia and South East Asia.

FINER director Sandeep Khaitan presented the views of the industry capturing the enablers to build a robust ecosystem to spur industrial growth and highlighted the sectors with competitive advantage.