Meghalaya Nuggets

Welfare body reelects members
SHILLONG, Dec 15: The Jail Road Welfare Committee (JRWC) has reappointed all the members of its executive committee for a further three-year period during its annual general meeting earlier this month where representatives of all the zones and elders took part. Key officials reelected are Prosenjit Dey (chairman-cum-headman), Dhruva Choudhury (deputy chairman-cum-deputy headman), Pinaki Das (general secretary), Joydeep Das (finance secretary) and Amitava Ghosh (joint secretary).

Prog on conservation of birds
SHILLONG, Dec 15: As part of the state’s 50th Statehood Day celebration, the Department of Zoology, Shillong College, organised a one-day programme on ‘Diversity and Conservation of birds in North-East India with special reference to Meghalaya’, on Wednesday. The Speaker for the programme was Assistant professor, Department of Zoology, MC College, Barpeta, Assam, and co-founder Assam Bird Monitoring Network, Dr Jaydev Mandal, who elaborated on the bird’s diversity of North East in general and of the state of Meghalaya in particular.

