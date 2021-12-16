On Transmisogyny

Editor,

A very recent incident that occurred with a friend has fuelled me to write this, mainly because I believe it genuinely needs to be discussed. A friend of mine was verbally abused for being a transgender girl, by a self- proclaimed ‘feminist’. First of all, we need to understand what the term ‘transgender’ really means. A transgender person is someone who doesn’t identify with the gender they were assigned at birth. It’s basically an umbrella term under which non-binary people, genderqueer people, agender people, etc., exist.

What is transmisogyny?

In simple words, transmisogyny refers to the unfair treatment subjected towards transgender women in particular, within societal dynamics and social structures. How is it different from transphobia? Transphobia refers to the prejudice against trans people, whereas transmisogyny attacks trans women in particular. Some very eminent propagators of transmisogyny are TERFs or Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminists. Their main concern seems to be the ‘safety’ of cisgender women, whether heterosexual or queer. Of course, they aren’t feminist at all.

Why is transmisogyny more inherent?

I would blame it on the erroneous, totally preposterous representation of trans women in the mainstream media, and the unwillingness of schools/colleges and parents to educate the youth about gender diverse people. Over the years, trans women have been portrayed as cross dressing, predatory, borderline psychotic men whose only intention is sexual assault or murder, or just a ‘man dressed as a woman’ for comedic effect. These people with absolutely no knowledge of the complexities of being trans, the struggles and science behind it, the social, physical and emotional gender dysphoria they go through, spew out their uninformed nonsense and people actually listen to them.

“I won’t sacrifice my identity and legal rights to protect men’s feelings or fantasies of womanhood,” a TERF has said. This statement in itself screams ‘ignorance’. Trans women always have been/always will be women. The lack of representation or presence of blatantly wrong representation harms trans women in ways more than one. Not only are they deprived of basic human rights, they also experience extreme violence and hostility. Trans kids are not only deprived of gender reaffirming healthcare, but also severely bullied by their peers. One of the ways to try and eradicate transmisogyny is by propagating intersectional feminism; by exploring the intricate details of systemic issues and where they intersect each other. Transmisogyny is an intersection of two issues: transphobia and misogyny. Allies need to educate the people instead of depending upon trans people to do so, when they already have to face a lot of hateful nonsense that try to invalidate their very existence. The demand for tolerance of intolerance is always more work for the person that is being attacked or subjected to prejudice. It takes far more energy to forgive than to spout misinformed bigotry.

Yours etc.,

Rupsa Marak,

Tura

Khasi sense of cleanliness fading

Editor,

Khasi and Jaintia women are far from perfect but here’s one reason why every Khasi and Jaintia man should be proud of them. So, I had this conversation with this Bengali colleague yesterday. She was telling me about how sour the pineapple she ate was and it was contrary to what the fruit vendor told her. I asked her whether she bought the cut and sliced ones and she replied in the negative. She said that she bought a whole piece and cut it herself. Explaining the reason she didn’t want to buy the cut pieces she said, “Yuck all those Khasi women vendors with a mouthful of kwai all the time, no I don’t want to eat the sliced pineapples which they sell.” Then I told her that the Khasis are one of the most hygienic and cleanliness conscious people. So our conversation shifted to this topic. She had to eventually admit that Khasi women are one of the most cleanliness conscious people she has ever met. She jokingly said that they might all suffer from OCD but we can definitely take that as a compliment.

In fact, a few other non- Khasi friends reluctantly admit that Khasi women are the most cleanliness conscious women they have ever met. So we should brush aside all those cleanliness rankings putting our State at the bottom, right? Arrogance aside, now is the time to wake up from our slumber. Even though we are cleanliness conscious people yet nowadays we have no qualms about dirtying our surroundings. They say cleanliness begins at home and I’ve seen how cleanliness conscious my mother and two of my sisters are. The important thing is that we should hold dear this cleanliness conscious nature even after stepping out of our homes. What goes around comes around, if we don’t change our attitudes, the rubbish outside will eventually find a way back to our homes.

Yours etc.,

Gary Marbaniang,

Via email

SBI Kenches Trace Branch: Another view

Editor,

As a regular customer of the SBI, Kenches Trace Branch, I would like to share my experiences starting with an efficient security personnel who is not only vigilant but also does his job well. Never would he ever allow clients to crowd inside the bank, following COVID 19 protocols. Once inside the bank, one seldom finds any of the employees not stationed in their designated cubicles, attending to the clients. In all these years, I have never had to leave the bank for want of staff to attend to my needs. Granted that there may be a small crowd outside but that was because the space inside the bank is not big enough to allow all the clients inside especially when we should be adhering to physical distancing. I have also been witness to few clients who have failed to get their pass books updated in the ATM booth on the ground floor and would go up to the bank for the same and were never refused. They may have to stand in queue and wait for their turn but their work would still be done. The only time that the cubicles would be empty during working hours would be their lunch break.

I wish to also share a recent occurrence whereby the employees of this bank went out of their way to help me. A fraudulent transaction transpired in my account that belonged to the SBI, Laitumkhrah branch that came to my notice while I was at home. In order to get immediate assistance from the bank, I rushed to the Kenches Trace branch. The staff there were prompt and directed me to their accountant, a very efficient gentleman. The first thing he did was to help me secure my account. I faced no hassle nor refusal from their end in spite of the fact that the account belonged to another branch. The quick action from the bank employees was much needed and appreciated.

I am of the belief that work is worship and agree that one needs to earn one’s salary. In fact, this mantra is true of all professions and all jobs. Though we do have our respective experiences in our journey in life, sometimes bad, sometimes pleasant, one looks up to the staff of this branch to continue to showcase the best they can offer to their clients.

Yours etc.,

Jenniefer Dkhar,

Via email