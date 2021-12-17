Drug peddler in police net in SGH  

TURA, Dec 17: In another crackdown against the drug menace, South Garo Hills police on Sunday night, arrested a suspected drug peddler from Baghmara Tourist Lodge and seized a huge consignment of drugs while it was about to be delivered to a buyer.

According to police, a team led by the Officer-in-charge of Baghmara police station along with ANTF staff rushed to the tourist lodge after getting reliable information that a suspected drug peddler was going to deliver a consignment of narcotic substances to another person at the site.

A search of the tourist lodge led to the arrest of one. Ryan Ashee S Marak, who had in his possession 3010 Nos of suspected WY/ Yaba tablets weighing 291 grams in a brown sling bag. A further search of the accused’ vehicle- a black Omni Maruti Suzuki with registration number- AS01-AQ-5949 led to the recovery of another batch of 2016 numbers of the same tablets weighing 198 grams.

Following his arrest, Marak has since been brought to the Baghmara police station along with his vehicle for further necessary action and a case registered against him.