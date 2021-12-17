Elephant dies after being knocked down by train at Mariani in Assam

By From Our Correspondent

 

GUWAHATI, Dec.17: An elephant calf was killed after being hit by a train at Bhelaguri, Nakachari under Mariani Range in Assam’s Jorhat district in the wee hours on Friday.
At around 3.30 am, a male calf around 6 to 7 months was knocked down by a train while it was trying to cross over the tracks. It died on the spot.
The accident occurred around 3 km from the Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary.
On preliminary investigation by Forest personnel, it has come to light that it was hit by the New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express.
Post-mortem has been conducted and other formalities are being carried out.

