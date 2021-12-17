NHRC recommends Rs 20.50 lakh as relief in 5 cases of human rights violations

GUWAHATI, Dec 17: The two-day ‘camp sitting and public open hearing’ organised by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) for five Northeast states concluded here on Friday with the Commission recommending Rs 20.50 lakh as relief in five cases of human rights violations.

“The Commission took up 40 cases in the open hearing, including 23 cases of Assam, 13 cases of Manipur, three cases of Nagaland and one case of Arunachal Pradesh,” an official statement said.

The Commission, on consideration of reports, and after hearing both the parties, closed five cases where recommendations of compensation have been complied with by the states.

The Commission recommended a compensation of Rs 3, 00,000 to be paid to the next of kin in case of death in police custody in Tinsukia district of Assam.

It also recommended an amount of Rs 3,00,000 in case of an encounter death in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh besides recommending an amount of Rs 5,00,000 in case of death in police custody in Imphal (East) district of Manipur.

Further, the Commission recommended an amount of Rs 4.5 lakh to be paid to the next of kin of the deceased in a case of death in custody in Mon district of Nagaland.

The Commission, while dealing with the case of an employee, who became handicapped at workplace and his service was terminated by the employer in Guwahati, directed that alternative arrangements, as per the Disability Act, be made for his reinstatement to service and further directed for payment of arrears of his wages.

“While dealing with a case of rape of a tribal woman by GRP personnel of Cachar district of Assam, the commission asked the state authorities for payment of Rs 5, 00, 000 to the victim. The state authorities have submitted that both the delinquent police personnel have been dismissed from service,” the statement said.

In rest of the cases, including compliance cases, the Commission asked for the compliance reports with proof of payment and requested for submission of action taken reports in such matters from the state authorities for further consideration of the cases.

The two-day camp sitting and public open hearing of the Commission here for the states of Assam, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Sikkim was inaugurated by NHRC chairperson, Justice Arun Mishra on Thursday.

NHRC secretary general Bimbadhar Pradhan, informed that the NHRC was extensively using the HRC net portal for facilitation of submission of requisite reports sought by the Commission in various cases registered with it.

While highlighting the state-specific issues, he emphasised the need for action taken reports from all the five state governments on 23 advisories issued by the Commission.

The Commission also held discussions with NGOs and civil society members on issues of human rights relating to healthcare, women, elderly, children, implementation of welfare and development schemes.