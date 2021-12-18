Cong warms up to NPP

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 17: In an unprecedented development, the Congress has decided to shed its tag of a “hostile opposition” and work together with the National People’s Party-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government on “agenda relating to the interest of the public”, a move that has been welcomed by Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma.

The move by the grand old party in Meghalaya is unprecedented considering that the Congress, following its decision to cooperate with the government, will be working together with the NPP and the BJP, which are part of the MDA coalition. This also means that the state Congress will be breaking its age-old tradition to “join hands” with the BJP and the NPP, both of which are part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Conveying their decision to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday, the Congress said it preferred cooperating with the government to continuing with a “hostile disconnect”.

“We decided in the Congress Legislature Party that we need to focus on all the important agenda together in the interest of the public,” CLP leader Ampareen Lyngdoh told reporters after meeting Sangma on Friday.

The other four Congress MLAs – Process T Sawkmie, Mohendro Rapsang, Kimfa S Marbaniang and Mayralborn Syiem – attended the meeting.

“We are going to be more positive with our approach to drawing the attention to the issues that we think have been left on the backburner during the pandemic,” she said.

Lyngdoh said the decision to partner with the MDA for the development of the state was made keeping in mind the welfare of the people and settlement of major issues over the remaining tenure of the current legislative Assembly. These issues include the implementation of the Inner Line Permit and dealing with the fallout of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

It is unclear whether the decision of the state Congress to warm up to the NPP-led MDA coalition is an outcome of the All India Trinamool Congress’ dramatic entry in Meghalaya politics by snatching away 12 Congress MLAs, 11 GHADC MDCs and a host of party leaders and workers. On her part, the CLP leader resisted from giving a direct response to a query on whether there is any possibility of the Congress aligning with the ruling dispensation ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections in the state.

“We do not want to preempt a narrative which is not true and irrelevant. Our system needs to regroup, build bridges and bring down the wall that has made us look like we are the government’s worst enemy. Very simple that is the politics – simple and constructive,” she said.

Stating that the AITC and Congress were suppose to be a united opposition to fight an onslaught on the BJP that is attacking secularism, individuality and local identities, she said, “Today we see this sudden ambition is blinding them; instead of unanimously fighting a common enemy they have made enemy amongst themselves.”

“So we are saying that we are no longer anybody’s enemy and no longer anybody’s slave. We are someone with our own mind and can look forward to things that are going be productive and hence we shall not hesitate to partner with the government,” she added.

The chief minister appreciated the move of the Congress to work constructively with the government in the interest of the people and the state.

Speaking about his meeting with the CLP, the chief minister said, “They have expressed their desire to work with the government for the benefit of the people of the state. They want to work in a constructive manner and I thank them for that.”

Referring to the meeting with the stakeholders on the intestate border issue, Sangma said the Congress MLAs discussed the matter with him.

“There was a communication gap somewhere. Though the notice was sent to them it seems that it did not reach on time and they could not attend the all-party meet,” he said.

Earlier, the CLP leader had said that the CM has assured to call them for the next round of talks on the boundary issue.

She added that the party was grateful that two of its MLAs are members of the regional committees.