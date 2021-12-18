Govt spends Rs 2,000 cr a year on education: CM

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 17: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has said that the Meghalaya government spends about Rs 2,000 crore annually on state’s education which includes grants, salaries and infrastructure projects, even as he admitted that hurdles exist in addressing the challenges that are faced in the process.

The chief minister was speaking during the unveiling of the statue of ‘Thomlin Suchiang’, founder of Sawlyngdoh Higher Secondary School, in Jaintia Hills, held to mark the Golden Jubilee celebration of the school.

“Despite investing large amount in education sector yet we have a challenge but step by step we are trying to overcome these challenges. We accept there are problems in the education sector but we are moving forward in a positive direction,” he said in his address.

Reiterating that the government is committed to overhaul the education scenario in the state, the chief minister added, “We have a challenge before us. There are legacy problems in the education system. However, we have prioritised the sector and have made an effort to slowly reverse the trend. We have large number of schools with limited infrastructure, wherein we have put thrust to upscale teaching and learning infrastructures”.

Lamenting various bottlenecks in imparting quality education, he said, “We have many schools where students are studying without any proper infrastructure. However, this has not dithered our spirit and we are moving forward with a positive approach to ensure that we are able to transform the education system.”

During the programme, the chief minister also released the school souvenir.