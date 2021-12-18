JSU wants traditional heads in border panels

From Our Correspondent

JOWAI, Dec 17: In its charter of demands in connection with the interstate border dispute between Meghalaya and Assam, the Jaintia Students’ Union (JSU) Central Body has sought the inclusion of Headmen, Dolloi, Syiem and Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) in the regional committee constituted by the state government.

The union further demanded that the government has to collect all important documents and verify them before any decision is taken with the Assam Government. The Union has also suggested the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) through proper consultation with the state government to revive the post of Dolloi at Labang-Nongphyllut Elaka in West Jaintia Hills, which allegedly ceased to exist after Assam ‘claimed’ the entire area.

Re-submitting its suggestion, the JSU has called for setting up of a police outpost at Mukroh village in West Jaintia Hills.