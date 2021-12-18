Meghalaya Nuggets

Police hold Investiture Ceremony

SHILLONG, Dec 17: To felicitate the officials who were conferred with various prestigious national and state awards, Meghalaya Police on Friday conducted an Investiture Ceremony at the Parade Ground near the office of the Directorate of Ant-Infiltration, Shillong. Director General of Police, R Chandranathan presented the medals and scrolls to all the recipients of gallantry, distinguished, meritorious, and excellence awards from the state between 2014 and 2020. He also presented the DGP’s Commendation Medal for the year 2021 to 102 officials of the department in the categories of gold, silver and bronze. A book titled Footprints of Achievements which documents the achievements of Meghalaya Police in the past three years was also released by the DGP at the event.

Cyber analysis centre inaugurated

SHILLONG, Dec 17: Director General of Police R Chandranathan inaugurated the Cyber Operations- Technology & Analysis Centre, “COPS-TAC” in the Shillong Police headquarters on December 17. The centre has been established to cater to the growing and dynamic demands to tackle cyber-crime security and related issues.

Pre-Christmas celebration today

SHILLONG, Dec 17: Keatinge Road Christmas Celebration Committee will organise its ‘Pre-Christmas Celebration’ at Tri-Junction (behind State Central Library), at 5 PM on Saturday. Congress MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh has consented to attend the celebration as the chief guest besides other dignitaries, a statement issued here said.

MLA inaugurates school building

SHILLONG, Dec 17: Cabinet Minister and South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai, on Friday, inaugurated the newly renovated and extended building of Arya Vidyalaya Secondary School 62 C.B Jhalupara here. Shullai presided over the programme as the chief guest along with other distinguished guests, besides the managing committee members, teaching staff and students. The MLA decided to provide financial assistance to the school authorities to organise an inter-school tennis ball cricket tournament in January 2022 in the school playground in a bid to promote sports activities among the school students. He has also assured to provide financial assistance to improve the condition of the school playground before the proposed tournament.