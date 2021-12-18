HQ EAC commemorates Swarnim Vijay Varsh in Borjhar

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 17: As part of the commemoration of Swarnim Vijay Varsh, a seminar on ‘Role of IAF in 1971 War’ was organised by Headquarters Eastern Air Command (EAC) at Air Force Station Borjhar, Assam. The seminar was attended by some of the air veterans who took active part in the air operations during the war. Air Marshal DK Patnaik AVSM VM,

Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, senior officers of EAC and commanding officers/flight commanders of flying units as well as young officers from all over the command attended the day-long seminar. Senior air veterans shared their experiences of the air operations undertaken by them and discussed the lessons learnt. Few Guwahati-based air veterans were also present.