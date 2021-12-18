MSCW gets new chairperson

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 17: Noted Jowai-based filmmaker, Phidalia Toi has been appointed as the new chairperson of Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW) and retired director of Soil and Water Conservation Department, Semalotha Ch Sangma as its vice chairperson.

The state government reconstituted the MSCW after a delay of more than a year.

The other members include coordinator of Reach Shillong Ministries Candida Kharsyntiew, former lecturer of Nongstoin College Felicita F Majaw, former Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council member Violet Lyngdoh and former Head of Department of Garo department in Don Bosco College, Tura Susan M Sangma. The secretary of the new body is Assistant Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities Linda J Sangma.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under section 3 of the Meghalaya State Commission for Women Act, 2005, the Governor of Meghalaya is pleased to reconstitute the Meghalaya State Commission for Women with immediate effect for another period of three years,” a notification issued by Principal Secretary of Social Welfare department, Sampath Kumar said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the government had come under fire from the Congress as well as other stakeholders over the delay in filling up the posts. The MSCW has been functioning without the chairperson and other members since October last year.