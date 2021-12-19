By IANSlife

Spread over two days, Celebrating North East 2021an annual cultural event concluded on a high note at the New Moti Bagh Club, in the Capital.

Showcasing the rich heritage of India’s northeastern region with music, dance, fashion and some inspiring artisanal works, the North East Institute of Fashion Technology (NEIFT) organised the thirteenth edition of the festival.

The fest was jointly Inaugurated by Darshana Jardosh, Hon’ble Minister of State for Railways and Textiles, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State for External Affairs and Education, Ramdas Athawale, Minister of State for Social justice & Empowerment and U.P. Singh, Secretary of Textiles in the presence of members of Parliament, Diplomats.

Vikram Rai Medhi, Chief Festival Curator and CEO of NEIFT shares, “We are feeling blessed to have the support of Various Central Govt. Ministries, Bodoland Territorial Council, Assam Government and management of the New Motibagh Club in making our 13th Edition a reality. All have encouraged and supported us to bring the Music, Culture, Fashion, Delicacy, Handicrafts, Handlooms, Tourism Destinations here to Delhi and create a mini North East for two days at Chanakyapuri. We believe that such festivals bring people of different communities closer and enable in eroding the negative myths about North East Region (NER).

NER is a culturally diverse and rich region with its own socio-anthropological history. Its terrain is perfect for adventure Tourism but unfortunately many are not aware of it. This festival has been organised to bring Delhi-NCR people closer to its culture”.

