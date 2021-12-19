Toys for kids this Christmas

By IANSlife

Imaginative role-play toys top the charts, allowing kids to #believeinmagic again this Christmas.

With kids having spent the majority of the past 2 years indoors, and engaging with virtual platforms and screens, this Christmas collection prioritises in-person role play and creativity, allowing kids to create imaginary worlds and bring back the magic of believing in Christmas. Top trends for this season include AI enabled learning gadgets, dollhouses for immersive play, and reversible plush toys, among other products. The super learning robo MIKO, the Pioneer Drone, the hi-life playful furnished dollhouse and Infiniti hoverboard are also the key highlights of this festive season’s must-haves, and combine clever edu-tech and fantasy to build, role-play and create.

The coveted list of the season’s most exciting toys was unveiled amid a magical, festive party for leading mommy influencers and their children.

Surrounded by Santa and his elves, Neha and popular mommy influencer Simone Khambatta unveiled the toys that are sure to stimulate children’s imaginations and make playtime a more exciting experience. Neha had great fun tearing open the Christmas toys one by one, and expressed childlike glee at discovering each one of these unique gifts. She also hung out with the kids invited to the event and chattered and goofed around with Santa and the elves.

RJ & TV personality Teejay Sidhu was also present at the event, apart from popular mom influencers like Shradha Virani (The Diaper Drama), Yuvika Abrol, and others.

“Being a mom of two, juggling work, family, and everything else leaves me with little time for festive shopping! This Christmas is even more special for us with two little angels making our celebration even more special.” said Neha.

