National basketball zonals: Meghalaya men lose to Assam

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 18: Meghalaya’s dream run in the Senior National Basketball Championship NE zonals came to an end after suffering a 65-104 defeat to Assam, here on Saturday.

After a superb performance on the first day of the championship, Meghalaya were finally defeated by a superior Assam.

Assam also finished the day with a resounding 94-64 victory over Manipur in a fast-paced game.

Manipur looked good at times but were unable to keep up with Assam’s quick scoring and were also guilty of giving away too many fouls.

Manipur, meanwhile, lost their earlier game to Mizoram 64-95. Mizoram’s combination looked good against their weaker opponents.

Also, Nagaland handed Tripura a massive 134-52 defeat as the latter’s bad run in continued.

On Sunday, Meghalaya men play against Nagaland at 11:30 am and Assam at 3:30 pm.