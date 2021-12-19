Shillong golfer wins Eastern India C’ship

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 18: The 2021 IGU Eastern India Amateur Feeder Tour ‘s final event Eastern Amateur Tour Championship 2021 drew to a ceremonial end with the victory of Anil Pargal winning the senior and Super Senior category at Tollygunge Club,Kolkata on 16th and 17th Dec 2021.

In Amateur category Kolkata’s Samridh Sen had a modest day 2 compared to his day 1.

He finished with 143 after a day 1 and day 2 of 72 and 71 respectively, followed by Jamshedpur’s Bimal Singh Sardar (147).

Also, 6-year old Shillong Junior Aryan Bajaj won the Runner Up in the under 9 boys category.

Vice president of the Indian Golf Union Brijinder Singh, Captain of Tollygunge Club Mayukh Ray, captain of the Bombay Presidency Golf Club Shashank Sandu, and Soma Bhan from Medica gave away the prizes to the deserving winners and lauded the spirit of the golfers.

The Eastern Amateur Tour Championship 2021 is being supported and hosted by the Tollygunge Club.

The championship is being sponsored by Medica Hospitals.

In recent years, golf has picked up pace rapidly with more young individuals garnering interest in the sport besodes more gold events being hosted in Shillong’s very own Golf Links, which is known to be one of the oldest, largest and most natural golf circuits across the world.