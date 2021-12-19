State logs six new cases, no deaths

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 18: The state on Saturday reported six fresh COVID-19 cases while no deaths were reported due to the viral infection in the last 24 hours.

14 people recovered from the virus on Saturday.

With this, the active cases in the state have now plummeted to 118 while the total number of people who have recovered from the viral infection has reached 83,148.

The overall COVID-related deaths and confirmed cases stand at 1,478 and 84,744 respectively.

Four new cases were reported in Ri Bhoi and two in East Khasi Hills.

The highest number of active cases is from East Khasi Hills (89), followed by West Garo Hills (8), Ri-Bhoi (7), East Garo Hills (6), West Khasi Hills (3), West Jaintia Hills (2), East Jaintia Hills (2), and South West Khasi Hills (1).