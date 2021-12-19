Sale of food packages with gifts restricted in WGH

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Dec 18: Following a near-fatal incident of a little boy choking on a coin packed with chips, the district administration has issued an order with immediate effect restricting the sale of food packages with toys or gifts in West Garo Hills.

Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh has directed officials of the district to keep a check on the sale of such items that can endanger the lives of children.

According to reports, a young boy swallowed a small coin that came with a chips packet.

The coin got lodged inside the throat of the child restricting his food and air pipe.

Doctors at Tura Civil Hospital were able to identify the object through an x-ray and had however, successfully managed to remove the coin through a non-invasive procedure thereby saving the child’s life.

Of late, many companies that manufacture toys and fast food items have been placing small gifts inside packages small to lure youngsters into buying their products.

To avoid the recurrence of such serious incidents, the district administration has come up with this ban on the mentioned products.