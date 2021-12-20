Restriction on firecrackers issued in WGH

TURA, Dec 20: Prohibition has been issued in West Garo Hills on the sale and bursting of all foreign made fire crackers during the ensuing festivals of Christmas and New Year in view of air and sound pollution caused by it.

The order, issued by the District Magistrate under Section 144 CrPC prohibits the sale, purchase and procurement of foreign made fire crackers, use of joined fire crackers (series crackers or laris) which cause huge air, noise and solid waste problems, the use of fire crackers generating noise exceeding 125dB ( A1) or 145 dB (C) pk at 4 metres distance from the point of bursting, bursting of crackers within 100 metres of hospital, nursing homes, primary & district health care centres, educational institutions, courts, religious places or any other areas which may have been declared as silent zones by the concerned authorities.

However, the DM informed that sale of regulated and permitted brand and categories fire crackers the properties of which conforms to the guidelines of Central Pollution Board shall however be allowed to sell through the authorized licensed traders only, adding that in run up to the festivals, bursting of firecrackers shall be allowed up to 10:00 PM only but on Christmas and New Year Eve, it shall be permitted from 11:55 PM till 12:30 AM only.