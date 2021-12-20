Sports Snippets

Arsenal report allegation of racial abuse during match

Leeds, Dec 19: Arsenal reported an allegation of racial abuse toward one of its players during the English Premier League game against Leeds, manager Mikel Arteta said. The alleged incident took place in the 33rd minute of the game at Elland Road. “It was reported and the stadium manager will have to deal with that with the authorities,” Arteta said after Arsenal’s 4-1 win. Arteta said it was a “single person” who aimed the alleged abuse apparently toward one of Arsenal’s substitutes. “Very disappointed because we have done so much in football to try to avoid it,” he said, “but it is a single person. I don’t think that merits that a full stadium pays the price.’’ (AP)

Brazil football legend Ronaldo to buy huge stake in Div 2 club

Rio de Janeiro, Dec 19: Brazil great Ronaldo says he will become the majority shareholder of his old club Cruzeiro. The 45-year-old Ronaldo, a two-time World Cup winner, and club president Sergio Santos Rodrigues said on Saturday through social media that there was an agreement in principle to buy the club. Ronaldo began his professional career at Cruzeiro, the club based in Belo Horizonte where he played in 1993 and 1994. Cruzeiro has spent two years in the second division, hurt by financial debts. “I am happy. There is a lot of work ahead to take Cruzeiro to the place it deserves,” Ronaldo said. (AP)

Pulisic named US football’s male player of the year

Carson (California), Dec 19: Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has been named U.S. Soccer’s male player of the year. Pulisic became the first American to play in the Champions League final and the first to win it during Chelsea’s championship season. He had six goals and four assists across 40 appearances for the London club, highlighted by a two-goal game against Crystal Palace in April and a goal against Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal. For his national team, Pulisic served as team captain four times and also scored three game-winning goals, including two against archrival Mexico. (AP)

Jennifer Brady withdraws from Oz Open due to injury

Melbourne, Dec 19: Jennifer Brady has become the latest withdrawal from next month’s Australian Open and two warm-up tournaments because of injury. Australian Open officials on Sunday confirmed the 2021 finalist would miss the tournament due to a left foot injury, and said in a tweet: “wishing you a speedy recovery Jen.” Brady, ranked 25, made her maiden grand slam final at last year’s event at Melbourne Park , losing in straight sets to Naomi Osaka. (AP)

Gashimov Memorial Chess: Anand loses two matches

Baku (Azerbaijan), Dec 19: Former world champion Viswanathan Anand lost to Richard Rapport of Hungary and David Navara of Czech Republic in the second and third round respectively of the Rapid event in the 7th Vugar Gashimov Memorial chess tournament here on Sunday. Anand lost by identical 0.5-1.5 margins. After losing to Rauf Mamedov of Azerbaijan in the first round on the opening day on Saturday, the Indian chess ace could not register any win in his two matches on Sunday. He lies in sixth spot with two others. In the second round, Anand lost the first of the two-game mini-match to Rapport with black pieces. The second game ended in a draw. (PTI)