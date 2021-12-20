Meghalaya fail to qualify for natls

SHILLONG, Dec 18: Meghalaya’s campaign in the Senior Nationals North East Zonal Basketball Championship came to an end after the men’s team lost their last two games while Meghalaya’s eves went down to Assam on the final day, here on Sunday. Mizoram emerged victorious in the men’s category while Assam women triumphed over Meghalaya and Mizoram. The championship serves as the North East qualifiers for the nationals. The two winning teams will participate in the 71st Senior National Championship in Chennai from January 23 to January 30, 2022.

Manipur kick-started the last day of the championship with a dream win over Tripura. Manipur cruised to a 126-33 result against a Tripura side that appears to have struggled throughout the event.

In the next game, Meghalaya fell just three points short to lose out 70-73 against Nagaland in the men’s category. Meghalaya worked hard against their equally inspired opponents but failed to catch up in the last few minutes.

Champions Mizoram then made light work of Assam in the following men’s game to come out on top 85-68.

In game 18, the Meghalaya women’s team went down to a dominant Assam side. The end result was 104-51 in Assam’s favour.