CM discusses schemes for farmers, producers

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Dec 20: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday discussed a slew of upcoming government schemes for the farmers, producers and cooperative societies of the state. Informing that separate schemes aiming at cooperative societies and farmers’ and producers’ groups will be introduced by the state government, Sangma hoped that the problems related to access of market and marketability of products will be resolved soon by providing marketing linkages through the upcoming All Garo Hills Multi Purpose Cooperative Society (AGHMPCS) project at Babadam.

The CM was in Babadam on Monday for laying the foundation stone for the aforementioned AGHMPCS Ltd, which is going to be the headquarter of 24 co-operative societies of Garo Hills. Participating in the base-laying function, CM Sangma revealed that the state government is providing a sanctioned amount of Rs. 3.3 crores out of the total 4.4 crores for the project’s construction. As such, he handed over a check of Rs. 1.65 crores to this effect to the AGHMPCS yesterday in the event.

He further stated that the government is providing financial help as seed money under FOCUS and has also earmarked the financial needs for the projects to be run by the cooperative societies. Another project worth Rs. 280 crore is also going to be head started soon under the Minority Ministry in Babadam, Sangma informed .

While addressing the gathering in the function, the local MLA, Thomas A Sangma highlighted the state government’s initiatives in giving emphasis to this region of the state. He further said that the people of Babadam are fortunate for belonging to a place that is being set up as the headquarters of AGHMPCS.

Other members who spoke at the event are the principal secretary of Cooperation, Labor and AH & Veterinary, GHP Raju, the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh and the General Manager of MBMA, Augustus Suting.

The certificates to the successful students of the Driving School run by Bakdil were also handed over by the chief minister.