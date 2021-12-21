Cong now a ‘Khasi party’, says UDP

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 20: The United Democratic Party on Monday said the Congress in Meghalaya has been reduced to a five-MLA “Khasi party” after 12 of its legislators joined the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).

UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh told reporters that the Congress has begun to show its true colours after bragging about being united and disciplined.

“The Congress has been reduced to a Khasi party,” he said, recalling how the grand old party had ridiculed the UDP as a “Khasi only” party during the elections.

“They are now confined to the Khasi Hills and that too with a small number of MLAs who may not remain in Congress,” Mawthoh said.

Claiming that the current political situation would give the UDP an edge in the 2023 Assembly polls, he said he was not surprised by the defection of 12 Congress MLAs to the AITC.

“The AITC is trying to make inroads in Meghalaya but we are not sure about its acceptability,” Mawthoh said.

He said Congress has a larger presence than the AITC in the state despite being in total disarray.

“The latter is active in West Bengal and may have some support in states such as Tripura, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh,” he added.

Mawthoh admitted the AITC could expand its base in the Garo Hills through Mukul M. Sangma and his group. But the personalities could matter more than the party for making a mark in the 2023 state polls, he said.