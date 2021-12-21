Former UDP minister, leaders join ruling NPP

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 20: The National People’s Party (NPP) received a major boost in Mawthadraishan constituency after former minister, Irin Lyngdoh joined the party along with prominent leaders of the HSPDP and BJP and supporters of Cabinet minister and sitting MLA, HB Nongsiej.

The leaders were formally welcomed into the NPP by senior leader and Cabinet minister, James PK Sangma during a brief function held at the party office in the city on Monday.

The former minister was not present on the occasion but has sent a letter to express her keenness to work towards strengthening the NPP base in the constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Sangma said that it has always been an endeavour of the NPP to welcome leaders who are willing to work for the party.

“I am very happy that many leaders representing different political parties from Mawthadraishan have come forward to join the party. This is a step in the right direction to work for the growth of the constituency especially after the recent upgradation of Mairang Civil Sub-Division into a district,” Sangma said.

Talking about the entry of the former minister (Irin Lyngdoh) in the NPP, Sangma said it would have been a great thing if she had been present on the occasion.

“We are happy that she wishes to come and work for the party. She has always been in our hearts and now she will be part and parcel of our family and team,” he said.

Stating that this is a step in the right direction, Sangma said that it is important to work under one political ideology and platform to ensure that the state moves forward.

Former UDP leader, W Sohlang who joined the NPP on Monday said they decided to associate themselves with the ruling party due to various reasons.

“The NPP deserves the support of the people since the long cherished dream of the people to get their own district was finally fulfilled under the leadership (Contd on P-4)

Former UDP minister, leaders join…

(Contd from P-1) of Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma. This is like our Christmas gift to the party,” Sohlang said.

He pointed out that they were never considered part and parcel of the UDP. “In the UDP, we were looked upon as leaders of the party MLA and Cabinet minister, HB Nongsiej. The party would have had to organise itself in Mawthadraishan if Nongsiej decides not to contest anymore since the UDP does not have any base there,” he said.

“We decided to join the NPP since we want to be recognised as leaders of a political party and not of any individual person. Candidates will come and go but a party will remain,” Sohlang added.