Guwahati author launches book in Borivali slums of Mumbai

Mumbai, Dec 20 : “Beyond Soft Skills”, a motivational and personality development book authored by Nurul Islam Laskar, Chairperson, Public Relations Council of India (PRCI), Guwahati Chapter, had its first pan-India social launch in the Gorai-Borivali slums of Mumbai on Monday.

Earlier, the first academic launch of the book was done by Prof GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor, University of Science & Technology Meghalaya (USTM) on the sidelines of the University’s 7th Convention on December 15, 2021.

“Beyond Soft Skills” is a compendium of abilities, competences, flairs, practices, and talents that can be mastered by anyone to go forward in life. It will benefit everyone irrespective of age or position in life. The authors, therefore, plans to make the book reach every nook and corner of the country through multiple launches – academic, social, and corporate.

The Gorai-Borivali event in Mumbai was facilitated by Umeed Foundation, a front ranking NGO that has earned fame for its continuous developmental work in the slum areas of the city. Umeed Foundation selected 15 outstanding college students from the slums, who are preparing for various competitive examinations in the coming year, to receive free gift of the book “Beyond Soft Skills” from the hands of the author.

Salma Memon, founder of Umeed Foundation, thanked the author for his unique gesture and coming from another end of the country to help the slum children of Mumbai. Rajeev Mulik and Suparna Mulik, teachers from the slum neighbourhood, who provide free guidance and counselling to the children were also present on the occasion. They gifted blankets to all families of the slum on the occasion. The event was coordinated by Sajid Bukhari, volunteer of Umeed Foundation.

Amrapali Paikrao, a graduation student, who is preparing for the Maharashtra Civil Services Exams 2022, spoke on behalf of the beneficiary students and express gratitude to the author for gifting the books to them and to Umeed Foundation for organising the programme.