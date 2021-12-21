UP Bar Council convenes meeting on KBA violence

Lucknow, Dec 21:The UP Bar Council has decided to convene an emergent meeting on December 23 to take action against the guilty advocates involved in “hooliganism” during the annual election of the Kanpur Bar Association (KBA) on December 17.

The KBA elections were marred with incidents of ransacking, ruckus, misbehaviour by a few candidates and advocates with members of the Elders Committee. The violence at the election also led to the murder of an advocate.

The Bar Council had sent Devendra Mishra Nagraha and Panchu Ram Maurya as observers in the KBA elections. They have submitted their report on the incident.

The members of the Bar Council were of the opinion that strict action must be taken against the guilty advocates.

According to sources, the Elders Committee had sent as many as 26 CCTV footage of incidents that took place within a span of one hour.

They have records of all illegal acts committed by the advocates. One candidate and his supporters are seen forcing a voter to cast his vote in his favour. Several lawyers were also seen misbehaving and indulging in violence.

The Bar Council is contemplating to call for reports from the district judge and commissioner of police so that all aspects could be discussed and then decide on the action against the guilty advocates, sources further said.

Devendra Mishra, a member of the Bar Council of UP said: “Generally, meetings are held on Saturdays or Sundays, but the incident that had occurred in Kanpur was so serious that it was decided to call an emergency meeting and notices have been issued to all 26 members of the Council to be present in the December 23 meeting.”

Mishra said he has given his report to the Bar Council and is of the view that around two dozen advocates would face strict action. (IANS)