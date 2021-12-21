Powerful IEDs detected in Meghalaya, defused  

Shillong, Dec 21: Two powerful Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), weighing over 11 kg, a live grenade and other live ammunitions were recovered during separate anti-insurgency operations in Meghalaya, officials said on Tuesday.

Police said that the two IEDs were found in a bag placed under a culvert at Rechangre village in West Garo Hills district late on Monday night. Later, the security personnel defused them.

One of the IEDs, weighing about 10 kg, was stored in a pressure cooker while another was assembled in a tin box.

In another incident, one live grenade and six 7.62 mm bullets were recovered by the Meghalaya police at Du’magitok village in the same West Garo Hills district on Tuesday night.

The police registered separate cases and launched a probe.

A police officer said they are yet to confirm whether any militant outfit or any other inimical group planted the IEDs or planned any attack.

IANS