Outreach programme cum Exhibition held in Tura  

TURA, Dec 21: As part of the Celebration of 75 years of India’s Independence, a One Day Integrated Communication and Outreach Programme and Exhibition on “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Janjatiya Gaurav Divas and Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour” was held on Tuesday organized by Field Outreach Bureau, Tura at ICFAI Conference Hall, Danakgre in Tura.

Speaking on the occasion as Chief Guest, Campus Head, ICFAI University, Tura Kenneth S G Momin recalled the Freedom Fighters and Patriots of our country as well as our own freedom fighters such as Pa Togan Nengminja, Sonaram R Sangma, U Tirot Sing, U Kiang Nangbah, etc and reminded their valuable contributions to our society at large.

Meanwhile, Gynaecologist, Holy Cross Hospital, Tura Sister Immaculate while speaking on “Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour”, highlighted the impact of Covid-19 and its significance towards Public Health Care measures and Individual Responsibility as essential aspects of health care system. Mentioning simple behavious such as social distancing, wearing of mask, hand washing and sanitizing, she said that these are few Covid-19 appropriate behaviours which need to be adopted voluntary by everyone and promote them as civic duty to the society.

An Exhibition on the life and struggles of our Freedom fighters of our country was also displayed at the venue.