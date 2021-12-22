Ensure release of 68 Indian fishermen from Sri Lanka: Stalin

Chennai, Dec 21 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday urged External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to intervene for the immediate release of Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu in Sri Lankan captivity.

With the arrest of another 13 fishermen from Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, the total number of Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan custody has risen to 68.

Stalin had already written a letter to the External Affairs minister to take up with the Sri Lankan government, through diplomatic channels, the arrest and judicial remand of 55 Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy for purportedly transgressing into the island nation’s territorial waters.

In his latest letter to the Minister, a copy of which was handed personally to the minister by the DMK’s parliamentary party leader, T.R. Baalu, Stalin said: “The alarming frequency at which these incidents of detention and attacks are happening needs urgent attention. The lives and livelihoods of our fishermen must be protected while they are fishing in the traditional waters of Palk Bay.”

As many as 19 incidents of Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu being arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy and Coast Gguard have taken place in a year’s time. Two incidents of attack on Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy has taken place in 2021 and five fishermen had lost their lives.

A total of 43 fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested on Saturday while 12 fishermen from Mandapam were arrested on Sunday.(IANS)