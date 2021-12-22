Mumbai-based FIPS signs MoU with USTM 

GUWAHATI, Dec 22: Mumbai-based Foundation for Innovative Packaging and Sustainability (FIPS) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) in order to provide sustainable solutions to a target group of society and industries through scientific and innovative packaging technologies.

The MoU was signed by FIPS chairman, Prof N.C. Saha and USTM vice-chancellor, Prof G.D. Sharma on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof G.D Sharma said the MoU aimed to promote human resource development by organising collaborative certificate programmes in sustainable packaging for food products where FIPS would provide faculty support with mutually agreed professional fees for conducting certificate courses and other modules of training programmes for the benefit of the students of the department of food science and technology, USTM, with mutual financial benefits.

“The students would get exposure in the specialised field which would help them in career development. FIPS will also support USTM’s research projects related to sustainable packaging,” Sharma said.

FIPS chairman Prof. Saha said the two institutions are planning to establish an incubation centre in the field of sustainable packaging for food products for providing “first-hand knowledge” to the students of USTM and stimulating “start-up” business with a sustainable approach.

“Relevant business plans and information about potential market linkages will also be made available. It will help potential entrepreneurs undertake design and prototype development,” he added.

Under the agreement, the institutions will provide support for commercialisation of high potential products/ designs in various sectors which will help provide market linkages for such products and to identify and build capacities of equipment/input suppliers that can help upgrade the products and processes significantly as per market requirements.