ALS holds annual conference

TURA, Dec 22: The Annual General Conference of the A·chik Literature Society (ALS) was recently held online where many people participated including those from neighboring Bangladesh.

During the online conference, the president and the secretary gave their respective reports highlighting the activities of the current year such as the international webinar, writers’ meet, talk series which were all held online, as well as the activities to push for the inclusion of Garo in the Eighth schedule of the constitution of India.

On the occasion, ALS President, Prof Caroline R. Marak released the A·chik Ku·rang magazine and extended felicitations to six A·chik PhD awardees of the year 2021, namely-Dr. Adela D. Marak, Dr. Tapsri R. Marak, Dr. Bonali A. Sangma, Dr. Tengsrang A. Marak,Dr. Kasaatchi Tera K. Marak and Dr. Pyallie D. Sangma.

The proposed programmes for the Traditional Musical Instrument Workshop early in 2022 and a seminar on the occasion of the International Mother Language Day were also announced. The President also shared her thoughts on the importance of Language Studies and the prospect of its inclusion in the undergraduate syllabus.