BJP against Congress offer to back MDA

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 22: The state BJP is unhappy with the decision of Congress to support the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government on issues impacting the state.

A minor constituent of the National People’s Party-led MDA, the BJP said the state government does not need inputs from Congress.

“I do not welcome the move of the Congress, which had been hammering the government left, right and centre even before meeting the Chief Minister,” state BJP president Ernest Mawrie told The Shillong Times on Wednesday.

“We have been working on issues such as Inner Line Permit without the Congress. We do not need them,” he said.

Mawrie said the Congress move was nothing but a ploy of its MLAs to quit the party. “They are trying to do it indirectly by claiming to provide issue-based support as they cannot do so directly,” he added.

He asserted that the BJP can never work together with Congress until and unless it’s MLAs quit and join another party.

“I have always maintained that the deer and the tiger cannot drink water from the same river,” he said.

The state BJP chief felt “it is understood” that the MDA partners share his party’s view.

The Congress Legislature Party members had recently met Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and expressed their willingness to end all hostilities and partner with the NPP-led MDA government on issues impacting the state and the people.

Sangma had welcomed the move of the Congress.