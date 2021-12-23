CMs to take ‘final call’ on reports by Jan 15

Our Bureau

GUWAHATI/ SHILLONG, Dec 22: Assam and Meghalaya have decided to take a final call on the outcome of the reports submitted by the respective regional committees “on or before January 15, 2022” in a bid to resolve the pending inter-state border issues in six “relatively less complicated” areas of differences.

Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart, Conrad K Sangma had a crucial meeting to discuss “the reports of joint border inspections submitted by the regional committees”, at the State Guest House at Koinadhora (Khanapara) here on Wednesday evening.

The regional committees of West Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi have submitted their reports to the government after paying joint visits and interacting with the border residents, while the East Jaintia Hills panel has been asked to submit their report soon.

The six “less complicated” areas of differences are Tarabari, Gizang, Hahim, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pilangkata and Ratacherra – falling under West Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills districts in Meghalaya and Cachar, Kamrup Metro and Kamrup districts in Assam.

Speaking to media persons here, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said both the chief ministers had a “very productive and good meeting”.

“Both the chief ministers will, on or before January 15, 2022, take a final call or decision on the outcome of the reports tabled by the regional committees. All the three regional panels constituted by both states will submit their reports on or before December 31, 2021,” Tynsong said.

“I am very confident that both the states will be able to solve the issues, if not all but some, in the six areas of differences by January 15, 2022,” the deputy chief minister said.

He however said that both the states would meet again for a couple of times before the final decision is taken by the two chief ministers on or before January 15, 2022.

Tynsong said the zeal exhibited by the two chief ministers gave him enough confidence to believe that the issue, pending for almost 50 years, can now be resolved.

Addressing reporters, Assam Border Area Development Minister, Atul Bora echoed Tynsong, saying that the chief ministerial meeting was very cordial and productive.

“Both the chief ministers have held several rounds of border talks (since the first round in Shillong on July) and shown political intent to solve the long-pending inter-state border issues. In today’s meeting, both the chief ministers sought opinions from the chairpersons of the regional panels in regard to the feedback received from the ground/spots during the visits,” Bora, who heads the regional panel for Kamrup district, said.

“Opinions were shared regarding our experiences during the spot visits based on factors such as administrative convenience, willingness of people, background, et al. Officially we have not submitted our report but considerable progress for a solution took place through the talks today. We believe the issues would be resolved in first part of the New Year,” he said.