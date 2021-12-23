Meghalaya Nuggets

MLA felicitates health workers

SHILLONG, Dec 22: West Shillong MLA, Mohendro Rapsang felicitated as many as 61 Anganwadi and Asha workers including three doctors who were in the forefront in the fight against COVID-19 at the community hall of Jaiaw Langsning here on Wednesday. The doctors, Asha workers and Anganwadi workers, who were felicitated, are from the health centres in Jaiaw Langsning, Lower Mawprem and Upper Mawprem. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA lauded the frontline workers for their efforts during the pandemic. “It is my duty as an elected representative to recognise your contribution towards the community,” Rapsang said. Meanwhile, Rangbah Shnong of Jaiaw Langsning, AR Sun, also lauded the selfless contribution of the health workers.

IBSD, NEHU sign pact for research

SHILLONG, Dec 22: The Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD) Node, Meghalaya, and North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, signed an MoU for collaborative research work and human resource development. The MoU was signed during a seminar on ‘Bioeconomy from Bioresources with special reference to North East Region of India’, organised by the institute at 6th Mile, Upper Shillong, on Wednesday. This seminar is part of a series of such programmes of the institute to promote local bioresources of the Northeastern region under the leadership of Prof Pulok K Mukherjee, Director, IBSD, Imphal. The programme was attended by over 30 progressive women bio-entrepreneurs from different villages enrolled under IBSD’s BioNEST incubator. Many scientists and students of IBSD also attended the programme.

Garo body holds virtual conference

TURA, Dec 22: The A’chik Literature Society (ALS) on Wednesday held its annual general conference in online mode. In the conference, the A’chik Ku’rang magazine was released by ALS president, Prof Caroline R Marak. Notably, the online conference was attended by many people from neighbouring countries like Bangladesh. During the online conference, the president and the secretary gave their respective reports highlighting the activities of the current year such as the international webinar, writers’ meet, talk series which were all held online, as well as the activities to push for the inclusion of Garo in the Eighth schedule of the constitution of India. The conference also saw the felicitation of 6 A’chik PhD awardees of the year 2021 namely Dr Adela D Marak, Dr Tapsri R Marak, Dr Bonali A Sangma, Dr Tengsrang A Marak, Dr Kasaatchi Tera K Marak and Dr Pyallie D Sangma. Furthermore, the organisers also announced the programmes for the Traditional Musical Instrument Workshop early in 2022 and a seminar on the occasion of the International Mother Language Day.

Unclaimed body at Civil Hospital

SHILLONG, Dec 22: The Joint Director of Health Services (SS), Civil Hospital Shillong, informed that a male patient named Bishnu Bengali (67), c/o PAB, Civil Hospital Shillong, was admitted in the Male Medical Ward-I, Bed No. 11 at the Hospital at 12 PM on December 18. He expired the next day morning. All concerned relatives of the deceased are requested to collect the dead body from the morgue of the hospital immediately or within three days from the date of issue of this general notice, failing which the body will be sent for disposal by the Shillong Municipal Board.

Govt competition on child health

SHILLONG, Dec 22: Keeping in line with the nationwide campaign to promote nutrition and good health of children below six years, the Director of Social Welfare will organise ‘Swastha Balak Balika Spardha’ or healthy child competition between January 8 and January 14 next year. As part of the campaign, the height and weight of children will be measured and a ‘healthy child certificate’ will be issued by the Ministry of Women and Child Development to all the healthy children. Wards and parents of children below 6 years are requested to visit their nearest Anganwadi centre, health centre, hospitals or any designated location in their respective localities to assess weight and height of their children.

Dry days in West Khasi Hills

NONGSTOIN, Dec 22: West Khasi Hills will observe dry days on December 25 and January 1, 2022 on account of Christmas and New Year’s Day respectively. This has been declared by the Deputy Commissioner of West Khasi Hills. All liquor shops, IMFL shops, bars, hotels, canteens, CA bars, CS shop outstills and bonded warehouse will remain closed on the above dates.