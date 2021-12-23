Food poisoning cases in WGH land teenagers in hospital

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Dec 22: As many as five cases of food poisoning have been reported in Tura after youth consuming street food were severely affected leading to one teenage girl being admitted in serious condition due to dysentery.

As per reports available, two of the victims had consumed fast food outside Tura super market area while a third girl had sipped buttermilk at another fast food in Hawakhana locality, near Golden Heart medical centre.

All three were soon affected with diarrhoea and vomiting and one of them had to be admitted to Tura Civil Hospital after she became serious with dysentery. The other two are currently under medical care.

Another report of two more persons suffering from food poisoning after consuming street food at Ringrey area was also reported, but were yet to be verified.

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh told The Shillong Times that a probe will be ordered and the food security officer is being directed to conduct an investigation into the cases.