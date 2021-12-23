Merger of 12 Cong MLAs with Trinamool Congress is valid: Meghalaya Speaker

SHILLONG, Dec 23: The 12 MLAs in Meghalaya Assembly who recently left Congress to join Trinamool Congress don’t attract disqualification and the Speaker of the Assembly Metbah Lyngdog has stated that their merger with Trinamool Congress is valid as provided under Paragraph 4 of the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution of India.

Earlier, Congress MLA, Ampareen Lyngdoh had submitted petition before the Assembly Speaker seeking disqualification of these 12 MLAs who had defected from Congress,

The 12 MLAs are Dr Mukul Sangma, Marthin Sangma, Jimmy D Sangma, Lazarus M Sangma, Miani D Shira, Dikkanchi D Shira, Zenith M Sangma, H M Shangpliang, George B Lyngdoh, Winnerson D Sangma, Charles Pyngrope and Shitlang Pale.

According to a statement issued by the Assembly Secretariat, the Speaker decided against disqualification these 12 MLAs on the basis of the individual comments received from all of them regarding the petition filed against them by the Congress MLA, Ampareen Lyngdoh.