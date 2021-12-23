Cattle Preservation (Amendment) Bill passed in Assam Assembly

GUWAHATI, Dec 23: The Assam Cattle Preservation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed in the Assam Legislative Assembly here on Thursday.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while addressing the House on the fourth day of the winter session, said that the amendment Bill had to be brought to prevent cattle smuggling to Bangladesh through the districts bordering the neighbouring country.

Sarma however assured that there would be no restrictions on cattle rearing for farming purposes.

“We are not putting any restrictions on cattle rearing for farming purposes. We are only against any form of cruelty and as such looking to put an end to cow slaughter in the state,” he said.

The chief minister further said that the state would aim at augmenting milk production in association with the National Dairy Development Board and improving the dairy sector which would also pave the way for economic growth.

The Assam government had proposed amendments to the cattle preservation Act to remove “certain existing restrictions”, four months after the legislation was passed during the budget session of the Assembly this year.

The amendments that were proposed on the opening day of the Assembly session included a proposal to allow inter-district transportation of cattle for agriculture and animal husbandry purposes.

The Act passed earlier had prohibited the inter-state transport of cattle to and from, as well as through Assam without valid documents.

However, transport of cattle to any district within the state that has an international boundary was sought to be prohibited through the amendment bill.

Besides, the other amendment sought was a proposal for auctioning the vehicles that were used to transport cattle illegally.

“We have been informed that of late, some seized vehicles were burnt down near Srirampur and Boxirhat check gates. But now we want to sell these seized vehicles and augment the state’s revenue. Besides, we want to act tough against such practices,” the chief minister said.