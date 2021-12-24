A group performs at the Church of God (M&A) Nongthymmai on Thursday during the Christmas Carols 2021 programme organsied by Young Men’s Christian Association. Choir groups from different congregations like YWCA, YMCA, Serenity Choir, Presbyterian Churches from Pohkseh, Nongthymmai and Laitumkhrah and the Church of God choir partook in the programme. Fr Richard Majaw, Vicar General of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese delivered the Christmas message.

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter

