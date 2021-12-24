Idashisha Nongrang to officiate as DGP

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 23: The state government has allowed Special Director General of Police, Idashisha Nongrang to assume charge of the office of the DGP on a temporary basis, following the retirement of incumbent police chief, R Chandranathan on December 31.

In a notification, the government said that Additional Director General of Police (SB), Idashisha Nongrang has been promoted to officiate in the rank of Director General with effect from January 1, 2022. On promotion and on the recommendation of the Civil Services Board, Nongrang has been transferred and posted as the Special Director General of Police, Meghalaya.

IG (Prisons), M Kharkrang was promoted to officiate in the selection grade and would continue with the same designation.

Others who were promoted include South Garo Hills SP, Rituraj Ravi and IPS officers Vikash Kumar and Dara Aswaghosh.

Kumar has been posted as Additional SP, West Garo Hills while Aswaghosh has been posted as the 2nd in-Command, 2nd MLP Bn, Goeragre, West Garo Hills.